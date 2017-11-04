Jazz’s leadership leads company wide customer obsession

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jazz further strengthened its customer-centric agenda by celebrating the week of 30th October dedicated to customer obsession. Led by Jazz’s leadership itself, Jazz used this opportunity to interact with both internal and external customers in a bid to gain further insight into their needs.

With festivities all around Jazz’s offices nationwide, the customer obsessed week was kicked off by Asif Aziz, CCO –Jazz and Faisal Sattar, VP Business Services, at a live workplace session. Employees present at the session and those connected online were encouraged to follow the company’s values of being customer-led rather than being customer aware.