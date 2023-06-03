JazzCash new charges on cash deposits

Pakistan’s branchless banking operator JazzCash has announced additional fees on cash deposits through agents.
With the start of June 2023, JazzCash imposed a new fee on all transactions. The pioneer of mobile wallet services notified new charges, disseminating proper communication through its portal, and informed retailers via message prior to the implementation of this charge.
JazzCash new Cash deposit fee
As per the announcement made on the company’s website, “Cash deposit of Rs50 – Rs20,000 will now have a fee of 0.50 percent + FED while cash deposit above Rs. 20,000 will have a fee of Rs. 100 + FED”.
The company explained that cash deposit fee will only be charged when depositing money through JazzCash agents.
