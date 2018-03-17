JazzCash, FWO move towards digitized toll fee payments

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Further expanding itself in the domain of digital payments, JazzCash has entered into an agreement with Frontier Works Organization (FWO), whereby it will be digitizing M-Tag recharge. Users can now pay their toll fees on the motorway through JazzCash.

Currently, more than a hundred thousand people travel daily on M2 and those using the M-Tag facility have to wait in long queues for cash deposits. As a result of this partnership, customers will not only be able to top up their M-Tag accounts through FWO’s mobile app ‘Smart Motorways’ and the official website, but also through their JazzCash mobile accounts and through the extensive JazzCash retailer network nationwide. Moreover, a JazzCash Payment gateway will also be implemented in the official app and the website.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief MFS & Digital Officer, Mobile Financial Services – Jazz, Aniqa Afzal Sandhu said, “Digital payment is the simplest, safest, and most convenient way to make regular or recurring payments; hence the reason being that it’s used for transactions like toll tax and utility bills. As a leading digital company, our customer’s financial needs take top priority and we continue to strive hard to provide them with the best services.”

The partnership will be pilot tested at the M2 (ISB-LHR) Motorway and will soon be available for travellers using the M1 and M3.