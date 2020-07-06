JazzCash crosses 8m active mobile account users

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

JazzCash is now serving more than eight million monthly active mobile account users making it Pakistan’s number 1 Mobile account. This milestone was reached after the digital payment platform reported a 41% increase in its monthly active mobile account users in comparison to last year. This growth has been possible due to the unwavering trust shown by customers, who have processed nearly 900 million transactions, worth PKR 1.7 Trillion in the last 12 months.

“JazzCash is at the forefront of the digital financial services revolution with a host of unique offerings that add convenience and safety to everyone’s daily transactions. The continuous growth in active mobile accounts and transaction volumes is a testament to the trust our users have on our platform. This user trust together with our enterprising nature allows us to gradually bridge the country’s banking divide and strengthen the local financial ecosystem,” said JazzCash CEO Erwan Gelebart.

JazzCash’s utmost priority has always been to enable its customers with a seamless and convenient flow of finances via its digital payment solutions. From traffic challan payments, tickets, school fee payments, to transactions via QR codes, digital loans and remittances the digital payment platform offers consumers reliability and convenience.

JazzCash Mobile App customers have grown by 47% in last 6 months and this growth has been fueled by constant feature enhancements and experience improvements. Features like Top-up via debit card, Money transfer, bill payments and Top ups are increasing convenience and adding value to the lives of not just Jazz customers but smartphone users across Pakistan.