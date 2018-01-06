JazzCash, Bank Alfalah securing funds transfer across Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In an industry first move, JazzCash and Bank Alfalah are set to empower its customers to transfer funds to people’s CNIC through Alfalah Internet Banking.

The service known as ‘Pay Anyone’ will enable people across Pakistan to collect funds sent on their CNIC from JazzCash agents. The service allows Bank Alfalah customers to transfer up to PKR 50,000 monthly.

Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital and Financial Services Officer – Jazz, “JazzCash is a pioneer in aiding customers with the financial services that meet their needs. With the launch of ‘Pay Anyone’ with Bank Alfalah, we move one step further towards our ambition to build safe, sustainable bridges between the unbanked and banked population of Pakistan.”

Mehreen Ahmed, Group Head Retail Banking – Bank Alfalah said “Bank Alfalah takes pride in staying at the fore front, when it comes to technology, by offering innovative financial solutions. This partnership with JazzCash aims at enhancing access to financial services to un-banked population of the country along with safe and convenient transfer of funds from banked to un-banked consumers.”