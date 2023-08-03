Leading mobile wallet and branchless banking services provider JazzCash has announced revised fee on cash deposits.

JazzCash revised all schedule of charges starting September 2023, by introducing charging customers 0.50pc plus FED on cash deposits of Rs50-Rs20,000, while consumers need to pay a fee of Rs100 plus FED on deposits of over Rs20,000.

Let it be known that the deposit fee will only be charged when paying through agents.

Check the revised charges announced by JazzCash:

