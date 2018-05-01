Jazzcash achieves record growth in Q1

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

JazzCash, Jazz’s mobile financial product, has achieved record growth in its Mobile Account customers during the 1st quarter of 2018. As per official figures, JazzCash added half a million customers to its thirty day active base in record time of just 70 days, bringing the total active user base to over 3.5 million customers – a large step towards its mission to introduce formal financial services to the unbanked.

During the quarter, JazzCash observed a growth of over 100% in terms of Mobile Account transactions versus the same quarter last year – over 90 million financial transactions performed. During the same time, customer balances in Mobile Accounts also increased by over 100%.

“JazzCash being the leading Mobile Wallet provider in the country is determined to bring convenient, safe and secure mobile financial services to Pakistan and our growth in this area during last quarter is a testament to this commitment,” said Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital & Financial Services Officer at Jazz.

JazzCash Mobile Account is an increasingly popular mobile financial service for the unbanked and under banked segment providing various financial services such as Deposits, Savings, Money Transfer, Bill Payments, Mobile Top-ups, Insurance, Retail and Online Payments, Debit Cards, Loans and payments for vast number of services across the country.