JazzCash achieves 5 million monthly active mobile account subscribers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

JazzCash, Pakistan’s leading mobile financial service provider, achieved the milestone of five Million Monthly Active Mobile Account Subscribers. This signals Pakistan’s steady rise towards financial inclusion and upward economic mobility of communities. This would not have been possible without the customer’s trust who have processed nearly half a billion transactions approximately amounting to PKR 1 trillion in 2018, a growth of 59% in transactions and 75% in value compared to 2017.

Commenting on the 5 million mark for JazzCash, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, Jazz, said, “We always knew Pakistan had the readiness to adopt technology, but the pace of digital transactions uptake is far greater than expected. JazzCash is not just any Mobile Account, It is an end-to-end service for all customer needs using state-of-the-art financial services.”

In the last six months, JazzCash has also upgraded its Mobile Application. The Mobile Account registration through the Mobile App for both Android and iOS users is made extremely simple. Now users belonging to any mobile operator can sign up on the mobile app within minutes. The JazzCash Mobile App now allows for features such as Instant QR payments from its home screen, Passport Payments and Ticketing, etc.

Mr. Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz, commented on this achievement and said,” JazzCash continuously strives to improve its offerings for its valued subscriber base and tries to ensure that their payment journey remains convenient and seamless. This huge milestone achievement of 5 million monthly active mobile account users, along with the remarkable growth in transactions conducted through JazzCash is testimony to not only the popularity of our services but also our success in gaining customer confidence for our offerings.”.

During 2018, JazzCash also introduced an improved EMV (chip-based) VISA Debit Card for Mobile Account subscribers, which is the most secure card currently available in the market. This card provides convenience to shop at more than 50,000 merchants nationwide or withdraw cash at any bank’s ATM.

