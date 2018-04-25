Jazz wins Shaukat Khanum Social Responsibility award

Islamabad

At a ceremony held by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center (SKMCH&RC) to acknowledge its leading corporate donors and supporters for the year 2017, Jazz was awarded the Social Responsibility Award for the 6th time.

“This award underscores Jazz’s commitment towards the local Healthcare sector as part of our Corporate Responsibility initiatives. We will continue to support Shaukat Khanum Hospital in the coming years to make every day better for the communities we operate within,” said Ali Naseer, Chief Corporate & Regulatory Affairs Officer – Jazz.

Jazz, through its foundation, has contributed greatly to the enhancement of the Shaukat Khanum project and ideology by way of financial contributions, and active volunteerism. The Telco also invests in other health programs and believes that everyone should have access to primary healthcare, irrespective of their financial strength and background.

Throughout the years, Jazz and its Foundation have been the recipients of various awards, which showcase its transparent and successful countrywide CSR initiatives.—PR