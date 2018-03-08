Jazz wins award at GDIC

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Jazz was awarded the Diversity and Inclusion Award at this year’s Global Diversity and Inclusion Benchmarks Conference (GDIC). The award was in recognition of the Telco’s contribution to uplifting education for females under its ‘Jazz Smart School’ (JSS) program.

Syed Ali Naseer, Chief C&RA – Jazz described this award as a testament to Jazz’s sustainability initiatives under VEON’s ‘Make Your Mark’ program of empowering youth through technology. Speaking about the JSS program, he added, “The Jazz Smart School program has been designed to increase student learning outcomes and improve teaching methodology by a smart learning solution deployed through a digital online blended learning platform across 75 female public sector schools. The pilot two-year program began in October 2017 and is impacting 15000+ female students and 500+ female teachers and principals.”