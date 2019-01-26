Jazz TV unlock door to entertainment

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jazz, the country’s leading digital communications company, has launched Jazz TV App for its customers available on both iOS and Android platforms. From binge watching favorite TV shows to streaming live sports, Jazz TV is designed to fulfill all entertainment needs on the go. Pakistan is rapidly transforming into a tech savvy country. It is home to around 60 million smartphone users – while video consumption on smartphones has plummeted through the sky in 2018 and is expected to grow in the coming years. The most popular TV app for Android and iOS, Jazz TV is designed to provide a smooth user interface and one-stop destination for Pay TV. The platform gives users unmitigated access to a vast variety of shows categorized into different genres namely from movies, entertainment, sports and music. Jazz is working nonstop to digitize Pakistan and Jazz TV app brings it another step closer to achieve that goal. It is estimated that by 2020, mobile apps will generate up to USD189 billion globally in revenue via app stores. Studies claim that a whopping 91 percent of the worldwide population prefer to use self-service apps due to convenience. That is why Jazz is working hard towards digitizing the country as providing accessibility and convenience to its customers is Jazz’s number one priority.

Share on: WhatsApp