Jazz to assist NCOC in nationwide vaccination campaign

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Following meetings with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Jazz is mobilizing its resources to carry out a nationwide awareness campaign, urging Pakistanis to get vaccinated.

The decision was taken in light of the NCOC’s announcement and commitment that coronavirus vaccines will be mandatory for all public and private sector employees, so the country remains on course to reopen all sectors of the economy as soon as possible.

In support of the national cause, Jazz will be activating its communication avenues to reach millions of people who are yet to get their vaccination jabs. This campaign will go live through print, digital and electronic mediums.

Jazz aims to play a key role in systematically addressing vaccine hesitancy through effective communication strategies that increase trust in the national vaccination drive.

“Realizing the responsibility that falls upon us as a leading digital communications company, we will be doing all we can in spreading the important message far and wide.