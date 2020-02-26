Jazz, Telenor collaborate to optimize customer experience

Staff Reporter

Karachi

In line with recent developments in the digital ecosystem and keeping up with an increasing demand for more fluid customer experiences, Jazz has partnered with Telenor Microfinance Bank and Telenor Pakistan has partnered with JazzCash to provide direct and seamless integration on the mobile financial platforms to optimize customer experience.

The partnership’s aim is to enable a digital ecosystem for consumers to enhance their ability to manage financial and mobile communications needs by providing reliable, border-less services. As per this direct integration amongst the entities, the Easypaisa App can be used to purchase Jazz airtime and similarly the JazzCash mobile application can be used to purchase Telenor Pakistan’s bundles. Jazz bundles will also be available on Easypaisa App in the future.

This is a first of its kind deal between the two players and is a welcome development given the digital world is increasingly agile and there is a need to leverage digital channels to make it as easy as possible for customers to choose what service they should use.

“Our priority is to promote consumer choice and improve access to high-quality digital financial services—which is especially important for underserved households.