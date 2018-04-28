Jazz Super 4G continues to excite masses

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

Jazz, Pakistan’s number one digital company, recently started a nationwide campaign to promote its Super 4G service. Extending this campaign into Karachi, Jazz is carrying out massive on-ground activities to ensure Karachiites realize the benefits of an always-on, fast internet connection in the shape of Jazz 4G.

For this purpose, Jazz Super 4G caravan is going around Karachi and creating excitement amongst the locals with a host of fun-filled activities, along with a chance to win tickets to the Jazz Super 4G Concert, featuring contemporary classical musician Ali Sethi.

“People today expect a super-fast, reliable internet connection which compliments their on-the-go, social lifestyle. Jazz Super 4G offers exactly that and through our activities in Karachi, we are looking to ensure Karachiites realize that their digital lifestyle is about to change,” said Kazim Mujtaba, Head of Marketing – Jazz.

Jazz Super 4G caravan along with some renowned social media Influencers is visiting three universities – College of Business Management, Iqra University, and Institute of Business Management. Moreover, the Caravan will be visiting various public places, such as popular malls and eateries. The activities also include car honk shows conducted at various places to entertain the audiences.

The idea behind this campaign is to raise awareness amongst the public of how a super-fast, always-on 4G connection can change one’s digital experience. This citywide activity sees Jazz offering Karachiites a fully immersive experience of Jazz Super 4G through virtual games and live photo booths. To build up excitement, Jazz is offering those who upload their selfies using the hashtag #JazzSuper4G to win free tickets to the Jazz Connect Concert feat Ali Sethi happening on 27th April 2018 in Karachi.

On social media, several celebrities are using the hashtag urging their fans to be part of the Jazz 4G celebrations to not only win a chance to participate in the concert but also experience the power of a fast, always connected mobile broadband.