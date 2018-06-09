Jazz reaches another milestone with 55m subscribers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Jazz has further cemented its position as the country’s leading digital communications company after announcing it now serves 55 million subscribers nationwide.

Speaking during the celebrations at Jazz Digital HQ, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO – Jazz, said, “Reaching this milestone is a wonderful feeling and speaks volumes about the work the entire Jazz team puts in. To think that every 1 out of 3 users in Pakistan is a Jazz subscriber, showcases the strength of our network and puts us in a prime position to take the country to the digital age’s new echelons with innovative digital offerings.”

Jazz’s constant position at the top of Pakistan’s telecom industry also correlates with its positioning as the leading mobile broadband network with highest 3G & 4G users at 18M+. The Telco also offers the largest portfolio of products, services, and mobile applications, which are being supported by the largest retail and business centre footprint.

Moreover, Jazz is the network of choice for corporate customers as it offers the largest roaming footprint around the world as compared to other operators in Pakistan.

Over the years, Jazz has been leveraging its leadership position to make a positive impact on the lives of millions of Pakistanis. Apart from heavy investments in the telecom sector, Jazz focuses on bridging the prevalent digital divide by way of its Super 4G being made available nationwide through its vast mobile broadband network.

Aware of its responsibilities to the masses, Jazz also leverages its resources and expertise to give those in need the tools necessary for success. For this reason, as part of the Jazz’s sustainability strategy, all initiatives under its Foundation follow the generic theme of empowering youth through technology – a part of Jazz’s group led (VEON) program, ‘Make your Mark.’