Jazz launches first SDN

Islamabad

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital company has become the country’s first organization to deploy Software Defined Networking (SDN) on its fixed & LDI network. This state-of-the-art upgrade shall allow the company to improve its service creation, performance and efficiency.

This SDN will enable Jazz to move from current manual node-level working on IP routers to a fully automated E2E dynamic adjustments in capacity, priority, routing, resilience and maintenance related shutdowns. This new SDN brain will accomplish all of this efficiently through an end-to-end high-level visibility created by connecting it to all individual routers.

Speaking about the SDN deployment, Khalid Shahzad, CTO – Jazz, said, “Digital transformation is forcing companies to be agile and move with speed, and the network needs to be equally agile and fast.—PR