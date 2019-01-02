Jazz launches B2B care platform for corporate customers

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company, launched Jazz Business World, a new Self Service Platform for its Corporate Customers. The platform is an all-in-one application that provides online customer account management and support solutions to all business users.

With this platform, Jazz aims to enable a new digital support channel to its corporate customers that offers convenience, flexibility, efficiency and transparency while managing their accounts and services.

Currently, the platform provides the authorized Jazz Business Account Point of Contact (POCs) the facility to view a summary of their Jazz account as well as securely manage them. They can also pay bills via the platform, check the usage of individual users within the company and their allowances while performing day-to-day account related operational tasks via the internet.

The platform also provides better and faster service with increased accountability online while also providing our customers with clear status updates so that customer service standards can be improved.

Aamer Ejaz, Chief Digital Officer at Jazz stated, “As a truly digital, customer obsessed organization, we are very proud to have achieved this big milestone. With Jazz Business World, we strive to serve our corporate customers, bearing in mind their unique requirements from Jazz: their digital partner. We will keep building on top of this platform and introducing new and better ways to help our partners in their business.

Share on: WhatsApp