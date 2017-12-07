Jazz introduces insurance facility

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Jazz Pakistan’s leading Telecom Operator, has introduced a hassle free accidental insurance facility for its prepaid subscribers in partnership with MILVIK Mobile Pakistan (Private) Ltd. – a leading emerging market insurance player. The service offers customers insurance coverage from Rs200,000 up to Rs2,000,000.

The partnership looks to increase on the low insurance penetration levels by combining mobile technology and MILVIK’s tech platform, providing Jazz subscribers and their families financial security in case of personal accident or injury.

The most affordable plan starts at just PKR 1.44 a day with maximum insurance cover of PKR 200,000. Straightforward processes ensure that the claims are paid within three days of filing, by simply calling or texting ‘CLAIM’ to 9878.

MILVIK having initially launched the service in 2016 has now reached 1 million customers, becoming one of the fastest-growing insurance service providers nationwide.

To sign up for the product, Jazz subscribers can simply call 9878 or text “BIMA” and an agent will call back to help them through the process.