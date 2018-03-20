Jazz Golf Tournament 2018 Tees Off in Lahore

Sports Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan’s premiere amateur golfing events, the Jazz Golf Tournament teed off at the Defense Raya Golf and Country Club in Lahore. Jazz’s corporate customers, amateur golfers and the company top management participated in the event. Accolades for various categories of winners, and outstanding performers were distributed by Jazz’s top management.

The tournament is divided in to three stages with each stage happening in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, respectively. Every year, over 400 participants from the country’s corporate sector participate, along with amateur and semi-professional golfers, providing entertainment and promoting golf as a sport in the country.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Faisal Sattar, Vice President BSD – Jazz, stated, “Through enthralling participation of our valued customers and golf enthusiasts, the Jazz Golf Tournament has become one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments in Pakistan. I extend my deepest gratitude to the winners and thank our esteemed guests for making this year’s event a monumental success.’’ Jazz’s Golf Tournament is more than a decade old, and is a testament to the Telco’s commitment to supporting sports and physical activities to promote a healthier, more active lifestyle in the community.