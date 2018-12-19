Jazz, Eva Zu Beck to showcase Pakistan’s true colors

Staff Reporter

Globally renowned travel vlogger, Eva Zu Beck, has put Pakistan on the travel map for young people the world over. She has now partnered with the country’s leading digital communications company, Jazz, for an enthralling digital travel show called – ‘Eva Travels Pakistan with Jazz’.

For this reason, a grand launch event was held to not only showcase the show’s pilot, but also discuss how such endeavors create Pakistan’s soft image internationally and boost travel diplomacy and people-to-people connections.

The idea behind this digital series is to help the world understand Pakistan’s cultural exuberance and hospitality. The Polish national, Eva Zu Beck – began her journey as a travel vlogger in 2018 – and Jazz will highlight various aspects of Pakistan that remain hidden to the world. “Coming to Pakistan has been such a great experience for me. When I first came here, I never expected to become so popular amongst the Pakistani people. I feel grateful that Jazz chose me to be part of such a great initiative.

Getting to see and portray the true colours of Pakistan through this series is going to be a great experience, both for me and my digital followers,” said Eva. Kazim Mujtaba, Head of Marketing at Jazz, discussed the mobile operator’s involvement in the series, “At Jazz, our tagline is, “Dunya ko Bataa Do” which aligns perfectly with the need for such a show.

Even before this partnership, Eva had been promoting a more positive image of Pakistan which was one of the reasons why we chose her to be the face of the show. Jazz, with this series, will be enabling Eva in her travels as it does for millions across Pakistan”. He continued, “We here at Jazz are working towards a more digitized Pakistan and have always supported young and emerging talent in efforts to promote the country”.

The show that will be broadcasted on several mediums will have the first season will comprise of eight episodes in total, with a new episode available for viewing every week on Eva’s YouTube Channel.

The first season will showcase the beauty and magnificence of Sindh and Balochistan where the local traditions, cultures, customs and cuisine will be highlighted along with various sights and historical places located in the Southern parts of the country. Viewers will be kept engaged on Jazz’s and Eva’s official platforms to share feedback and recommendations on the places she should visit in upcoming episodes.

