Jazz donates life-saving equipment

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Jazz continues to play a leading role in supporting the government authorities in the fight against the spread of the virus. In a recent development that showcases support for the local healthcare sector in its fight to save human lives, the mobile operator has provided ten patient monitors along with personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, helping more than 3000 patients daily. Apart from assisting PIMS, Jazz will also be providing PPEs, patient monitors, and ventilators to more hospitals across the country. PPE kits have the potential to help thousands of doctors, nurses, and paramedics whereas one ventilator can help support up to seven critical patients. These efforts are part of the PKR 1.2 billion relief support announced earlier by Jazz, primarily to help the most vulnerable communities. This support comes at a critical time as hospitals across the country are burdened due to the increasing numbers of positive coronavirus cases. Medical professionals are expecting thousands of critical patients in need of urgent care in the coming days following the end of the nationwide lockdown.