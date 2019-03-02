Jazz cements its position as fastest mobile network

Observer Report

Karachi

For a second time running, the Speedtest® Award from Ookla® has gone to Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company. To win this award, Jazz achieved a Speed Score™ of 16.01, with average speeds of 17.13 Mbps for download and 10.74 Mbps for upload. The results are confirmed by Ookla® who analyzed results of user-initiated tests taken on the Speedtest iOS and Android mobile apps from all major mobile operators in Pakistan during Q3-Q4 2018.

Jazz is the country’s fastest mobile network. This is significant because not only is Jazz the largest operator of the country, but also has the largest mobile internet user base of over 20 Million customers. Now, as Pakistan’s fastest mobile network provider, Jazz consistently looks to offer subscribers the best online experience.

CEO of Jazz, Aamir Ibrahim said about the Speedtest® award, “Ookla’s Q3-Q4 2018 report reaffirms Jazz’s commitment to delivering the best mobile broadband experience to masses nationwide. This consecutive Speedtest® award is a testament to the work being carried out by the Jazz family in not only ensuring exceptional service, but constant innovation in network optimization, so our customers can enjoy lightning fast, reliable internet connections.”

“With millions of tests taken using Speedtest every day, Ookla has developed a robust and comprehensive view of worldwide internet performance. It is our pleasure to recognize Jazz as the fastest mobile network in Pakistan based on our rigorous analysis. This award is a testament to Jazz’s exceptional performance, as experienced by their own customers during Q3 and Q4,” said Jamie Steven, Executive Vice President of Ookla.

Jazz’s Speed Score™ of 16.01 is significantly higher than other competing networks during Q3-Q4 2018. This Speed Score™ incorporates a measure of each operator’s download and upload speed to rank network speed performance. For this result period, Jazz’s average download speed was clocked at 17.13 Mbps with an upload speed of 10.74 Mbps.

Jazz lives up to subscribers’ demands with an ambition to roll-out the latest services and products, and a fast, reliable data network spanning the length and breadth of the country. These are reasons why the mobile operator is the network of choice for over 56 million subscribers and has the highest number of mobile internet users at over 20 million customers.

