Jazz Business Golf Tournament concludes

The Jazz Business Golf Tournament 2019, a premium amateur golfing tournament of Pakistan, concluded its last round at Islamabad Golf Club. The tournament witnessed participation from amateur golfers, distinguished customers and top management of Jazz. Prizes in various categories were distributed amongst the winning participants, media representatives and outstanding performers.

The Jazz Business Golf Tournament has been of one of the most sought after amateur golf events of Pakistan over the last 7 years. It continues to attract a diverse segment of the country’s corporate and business sector, making for a well competed event, providing healthy entertainment and promoting golf in Pakistan.

Ali Naseer, Chief Corporate and Enterprise Officer, Jazz stated, “Over the past 7 years our customers and golf enthusiasts have transformed this tournament into one of the most prestigious amateur golf tournaments of Pakistan. I congratulate the winners and thank our distinguished guests for making this year’s event in Islamabad a huge success.—PR

