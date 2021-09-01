Jazz attracts 11.7m more to 4G user base in 2Q21

Karachi

Maintaining its strategic focus on 4G penetration, Jazz has invested Rs13.7 billion in network expan-sion during the 2nd quarter (April-June) of 2021.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, 4G network investment continued to be the principal focus of Jazz, while the population coverage reached 64 percent during the quarter, compared to 56 percent in 2Q20.

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim said, “Our strategic focus remains on connecting fellow citizens to reliable and high-speed internet. We are also playing a part in creating a robust and inclusive digital ecosys-tem.”

Jazz’s 4G user base witnessed an 11.7 million/ 61 percent YoY increase .—TLTP