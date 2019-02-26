Jayasuriya banned from all cricket for two years

Islamabad

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday banned Sri Lankan cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya from all cricket for two years after admitting breaching two counts of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayasuriya, admitted to being in breach of the provisions of the codes including article 2.4.6 and article 2.4.7, said a press release issued here.

As a result of the admissions, he has accepted a sanction of a two-year period of ineligibility. ICC General Manager Alex Marshall ACU said this conviction under the code demonstrates the importance of participants in cricket cooperating with investigations.

“Compelling participants to cooperate under the code is a vital weapon in our efforts to rid our sport of corruptors. These rules are essential to maintain the integrity of our sport,” he said.

The conviction of Jayasuriya is the latest part of a much broader ICC ACU investigation into corruption in cricket in Sri Lanka. The ACU recently held an amnesty in relation to Sri Lankan Cricket resulting in eleven players and other participants coming forward with new information.

Marshall said the amnesty has worked very well and has delivered significant new and important intelligence. “This new information has assisted a number of our ongoing investigations and has resulted in some new investigations getting underway.”

“I am very grateful to those who participated in the amnesty and as a result of the information shared we now have a much clearer picture of the situation in Sri Lanka and our investigations are continuing,” he said.—APP

