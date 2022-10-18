Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chief Jay Shah has ruled out the possibility of India travelling to Pakistan to participate in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Pakistan is scheduled to hold the Asia Cup next year for the first time since 2008 and there was growing optimism that neighbouring India will be able to participate. The confirmation of any visit to Pakistan for the Asia Cup remained subject to approval from the pertinent government sources as always and Jay Shah, who also serves as the BCCI secretary, has now ruled out any such possibility.

He made his comments ahead of BCCI’s Annual General Meeting and proposed the possibility of a neutral venue hosting the event instead.

The geopolitical tensions between the two countries have resulted in them only going face to face in ICC-sanctioned events.

They are scheduled to meet each other once again in the T20 World Cup on 23rd October.

Pakistan and India last played a bilateral series in 2012/13 when Pakistan visited India for three T20Is and three ODIs while India last visited Pakistan for a series in 2005/06 under the leadership of Rahul Dravid.

Despite the outside chatter and circumstances, both teams have delivered some of the most memorable cricket matches in recent times and have set numerous viewership records in that span underlying the need for the two nations to play more cricket.

The Asia Cup will return to a 50-over format next year where Sri Lanka will defend their title.