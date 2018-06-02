Jawaid Mir elected PML-N Lawyers Wing President

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Prominent Lawyer Mr Jawaid Mir Shaikh, Advocate Supreme Court and elected member Executive Sindh of Supreme Court Bar Association has been appointed as President PML N Lawyers Wing Sindh by Mian Shahbaz Sharif President PML Pakistan.

Mr Shaikh has vowed to stand against the undemo-cratic forces and to ensure rule of Law. After recent meeting with Shahbaz and Nawaz sharif He further stated that very soon the new leadership in PML lawyers wing through out the province would be announced.