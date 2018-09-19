Javeria to lead Pak women’s team in two back-to-back tours

Islamabad

Javeria Wadood will lead the national women’s team in two back-to-back tours of Bangladesh and home series against Australia women’s team in October.

The women national selection committee headed by Jalaluddin Wednesday named a 15-member squad for the tour to Bangladesh and home series against Australia women’s team in October, said a press release issued here.

Javeria has been named captain of the team as Bismah Maroof is unavailable for the selection due to surgery, but may be included for the series against Australia subject to full recovery.

Pakistan team will play 4 Twenty-20s and 1 ODI against Bangladesh in Khulna, Bangladesh from October 1 to 8.

The women’s team will also feature in 3 ODIs and as many as T20s against Australia’s women team from October 18 to 29 in Malaysia.

The players include Javeria Wadood (captain), Bibi Nahida, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Sidra Amin, Omaima Sohail, Nida Rashid, Sidra Nawaz, Sana Mir, Nashra Sundhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Parvaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig and Aiman Anwar. The reserves comprise Kainat Imtiaz, Iram Javed, Fareeha Mehmood, Ghulam Fatima and Saba Nazir.—APP

