Javeria, Sana dominate Pak women cricket headlines

Lahore

The year 2018 will be long remembered in Pakistan women cricket history as Sana Mir achieved world number one bowling ranking and Javeria Khan was named in the Team of the ICC Women’s World T20, 2018. Sana achieved No1 bowling ranking and also became the first Pakistan women’s cricketer to be selected in the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year.

ODI and T20I series wins against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were the highlights for the national side, which has qualified directly for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020.

The Pakistan women’s cricket team enjoyed some real highs, albeit with some lows, in what was an action-packed 2018. The team featured in the Asia Cup, ICC Women’s Championship and the ICC Women’s World T20 2018 (which has been renamed as the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup).

In the Asia Cup, Pakistan finished third after losing the semi-final to eventual champions Bangladesh, won and lost their ODI series to Sri Lanka and Australia in the Championship, and qualified directly for the ICC Women’s World T20 2018.—AFP

