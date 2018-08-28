Javelin thrower Nadeem wins bronze for Pakistan

Jakarta

Javelin Thrower Nadeem Arshad clinched the third medal for Pakistan in the Asian Games 2018 being held in Indonesia.

Arshad won the bronze medal in the final of Javelin Throw tournament.

He hit the mark of 80.75 , with six attempts of 73.52, 76.73, 72.20, 80.75,77.56,72.20 respectively.

With the latest addition to its tally, Pakistan has secured three bronze in the tournament.

Earlier, the country won bronze medals in Karate and Kabaddi.

In Karate, a 19-year old Hazara girl, Nargis, bagged first medal for Pakistan. —Agencies

