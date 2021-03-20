Javed should apologise, says Abbasi

Observer Report Karachi

Pakistan Muslim League-N leader and former prime minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Saturday that fellow PML-N member Javed Latif had not uttered a single word against state institutions, but should still apologise for his remarks.

The former prime minister was speaking to the media in Karachi when he came to the defence of his colleague. However, he maintained that he did not agree with Latif’s statement.

“I didn’t hear any statement of his against national institutions,” said Abbasi, adding that Latif had said he might not be able to say Pakistan khappay (long live Pakistan) if anything happened to party Vice President Maryam Nawaz during a television programme.

Meanwhile, Mian Javed Latif was booked under a treason case over his anti-state speech on Saturday.

The case has been registered at the Township Police Station Lahore over the complaint of a citizen named Jameel Saleem.