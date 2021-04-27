Javed Latif arrested over disparaging remarks

In a case involving anti-state comments, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Javed Latif has been arrested on bail.

On Tuesday, a district and sessions court in Lahore heard the case, in which the prosecutor requested the court to order Latif’s bail to be revoked.

The public prosecutor claimed that the divisive remark made by the PML-N MNA was tantamount to going beyond the limits of affection for his chief. His comment was submitted to forensics on a CD.

The prosecution’s case meets all legal standards, although he does not have a reason for obtaining bail at this time, according to the prosecutor.

Last month, Latif made a provocative remark that the government called “anti-Pakistan,” and a lawsuit was filed against him. Unlike Zardari, who used those terms after Benazir Bhutto was assassinated, Latif said that if something happens to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, “PML-N will not say Pakistan Khappay (we want Pakistan).”

According to Latif’s lawyer, a plot is being planned to assassinate PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. He said Latif made his remark in the light of the narrative.

The court originally reserved judgment on Latif’s bail plea after hearing all lawyers’ claims. However, his provisional bail was soon revoked by the judge.

The police detained Latif outside the courthouse after his provisional bail was denied.

Earlier, in March, A citizen lodged a report against PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif for maligning state institutions. Later, Punjab police registered a case against him.

The complaint against the PML-N chief has been filed at the Lahore Township Police Station, according to the police. Different sections of the law have been used in the case, they said.

According to the police, the case was opened after Jameel Saleem, a Lahore citizen, filed a report.

Saleem claims that Latif made disparaging remarks about Pakistan’s national security, army, and state institutions. He also claims that the PML-N chief sows “seeds of hate” among PPP and PML-N members.

The plaintiff claimed that the MNA harmed people’s feelings in order to create instability in the region. He went on to say that by making the remark, the PML-N chief was attempting to terrorize citizens.

According to the FIR, the PML-N chief broke the rules by issuing such a remark. In the FIR, he also included Sections 120, 120-B, 153, 153-A, 500, and 500 1 –B.

