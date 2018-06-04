Javed Kodu injured in accident

Veteran comedian and stage artist Javed Kodu was severely injured after an accident with a motorcyclist in Muslim Town area of Lahore early Sunday morning.

According to police, Kadu was riding his motorcycle near Muslim Town when another motorcyclist slammed into his bike.The stage actor was immediately shifted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, where he is currently seeking treatment.

His son informed that the comedian has suffered a fracture in his hip bone.

Kodu starred in over 150 Urdu and Punjabi films and been associated with numerous stage dramas.—INP

