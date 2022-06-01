Javed Iqbal’s tenure as Nab chairman to end today

Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal’s tenure as chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will come to an end on Thursday (tomorrow) after the expiry of the recently promulgated ordinance that allowed him to hold the office until a new chief is being appointed.

According to details, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal remained NAB chairman for four years and three months against his official tenure of four years following the passage of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance that allowed him to occupy the slot until his successor takes charge. However, the ordinance will expire tomorrow, resulting in his removal from the office.INP