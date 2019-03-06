Javed highlights initiatives of DIF with UK Minister

Observer Report

Islamabad

President of the prestigious UK and Middle East based Diplomat International Forum, Ambassador Javed Malik met with the British Minister, Alistair Burt at the United Kingdom Foreign Office in London. While highlighting the various initiatives by the Diplomat International Forum to promote business, trade and economic ties, Ambassador Malik said that, the extensive global network of The Diplomat International Forum provides an excellent platform that creates numerous opportunities for businessmen, diplomats, officials and other key individuals from Europe and Asia to further expand their cooperation and contribute towards promoting of positive relations between their countries.

Javed Malik also briefed the Minister that the Diplomat Forum is also working closely with the United Nations in their efforts to reach out to the business community due to its crucial role in the successful implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goals, and a letter of intent has been signed in this regard to give a formal structure to our mutual cooperation.

Speaking to the media after his meeting, Javed Malik said that “The Diplomat International Forum supported Diplomat Business Club works closely with public.

Share on: WhatsApp