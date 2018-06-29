Javed Hashmi withdraws his nomination papers, out of election race

ISLAMABAD : Senior politician Javed Hashmi on Friday withdrawn his nomination papers from two National Assembly constituencies.

Hashmi had submitted nomination papers from NA-155 and NA-158.

Friday was the last day for candidates to withdraw their nomination papers submitted to contest the general elections.

The candidates whose nomination papers have been approved are required to submit party tickets.

Following the issuance of the election symbols, candidates would be able to launch their campaign that would continue till July 23.

The elections are scheduled to be held on July 25.