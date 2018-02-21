Javed Hashmi stresses unity to overcome crises

Multan

Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi Tuesday said that the government, institutions and politicians should introduce the narrative of unity to steer the country out of crises. Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, he said that Pakistan is facing numerous problems currently and unity was essential to deal with all challenges. He stressed the need for making strenghtening democracy in the country. Only popular leadership, with massive public support could help the government solve these problems amicably.

Hashmi said that India was making agreements with other countries and depriving Pakistan of its water share. “We would have to respond to India politically, economically and strategically”, he added. Hashmi said people were standing with former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and they will support his party in the upcoming elections on the basis of its performance.—APP