Javed Hashmi rejoins PML-N

Our Correspondent

Multan

Veteran politician Javed Hashmi has rejoined the Pakistan Muslim League-N ahead of the general elections scheduled this year.

Speaking at a corner meeting of the PML-N here on Saturday, the former senior leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said that he had accepted the offer of returning to the PML-N. Hashmi left PML-N in 2011 after differences with the party leadership and joined Imran Khan’s PTI. “Nawaz Sharif was my leader and will remain my leader. I stood with Nawaz Sharif in the most testing of times,” Hashmi told the participants of the corner meeting.