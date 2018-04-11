Javed derides Zardari claim

Peshawar

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbassi on Tuesday said claims of PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to form Government in Punjab after 2018 general election was like someone living in fool paradise. ‘Mr. Zardari is living in the dream world and his party cannot form government in Punjab on basis of hallow slogans as the masses knew his past Govt. performance,’ he told media here.

Murtaza Abbassi claimed PPP will obtain low votes in 2018 general election than 2013 polls in Punjab and defeat of his party was a clear writing on the wall. He also criticized agitation politics of PTI Chief and said Imran Khan was following politics of Asif Ali Zardari, and the recent Senate election had cleared all things before masses.

Abbasi claimed about 18 MPA of PTI betrayed their party during Senate elections, which was also admitted by Imran Khan and asked PTI leadership to take action against them if he was interested in politics of principles.

Murtaza said unity of political parties was required for timely holding of the general election. The Deputy Speaker said PML-N has served masses with best of abilities and started mega development projects that had put the country on right track of development and prosperity.—APP