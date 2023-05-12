Javed Akram inquires after injured DIG in hospital

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Services Hospital. He met the family of DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi who was undergoing treatment at Services Hospital.

Principal SIMS Prof Farooq Afzal and MS Services Hospital Dr Ahtsham ul Haq informed the minister about the latest situation regarding Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye operation.

Dr Javed Akram also met with the surgeons who performed Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye operation. He said that Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye has been successfully operated. While ensuring peace and order, Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye was badly affected by stones.

Over 25 policemen and 2 civilians have already been discharged after giving medical aid. The minister said that on the direction of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the Department of specialised health and medical education had also formed a special medical board for the operation of Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye.

Prof of Ophthalmology SIMS Prof Dr Khalid Waheed, Prof of Ophthalmology Prof Dr Khawaja Mohsin Ehsan and Retired Professor of Ophthalmology King Edward Medical University Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan are included in the special medical board.