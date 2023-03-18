Peshawar Zalmi’s owner Javed Afridi has lavished praise on the team’s captain Babar Azam for their campaign in season 8 of the Pakistan Super League.

Zalmi’s run in the PSL 8 came to an end at the hands of defending champions Lahore Qalandars who defeated Azam’s side by 4 wickets in Eliminator 2 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Javed Afridi, however, was not despondent by the setback and praised Babar Azam for his contribution to the team.

“BABAR YOU THE REAL GOAT. THANK YOU TO LEAD THIS YOUNG ZALMI TEAM THIS YEAR”, said Afridi on his social media.

Babar, in his first season with Zalmi, led them to a 5 and 5 record and into the playoffs. Zalmi then beat United in the first eliminator before falling short in the second to Qalandars.

Zalmi’s captain also had a prolific season with the bat himself.

He currently leads the scoring charts with 522 runs from 11 innings with an average of 52.20. His tally also includes five 50’s and one 100.

Javed Afridi, meanwhile, also heaped praise on the youngsters, singling out Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan and Saim Ayub.

Saim has arguably been the find of the tournament which has led to a senior call-up already for the left-handed opener.

Zalmi will be back in action next year when they look to build on a positive young core.