Jati Umra endangers Pakistan: Zardari

LAHORE : Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari participated in Pakistan Awami Tehreek-led protest on Wednesday over Model Town tragedy and said that the country is endangered by Jati Umra.

Zardari addressed participants of the rally and said that workers and leaders of Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) rendered sacrifices while Nawaz Sharif is claiming victimization.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) pushed the country is debts whereas PPP invariably talked about progress of Pakistan, he said.

PPP co-chairman said that ruling PML-N is forcing the opposition to not let the party complete its due democratic tenure.

Zardari claimed that Nawaz Sharif thinks like Mujeebur Rehman and that PPP is fighting residue of former dictator Ziaul Haq’s policies.

The former president asserted that PPP would not compromise over justice for martyrs of Model Town incident and that for late Zainab, a seven-year-old girl raped and murdered in Kasur last week.

