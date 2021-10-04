‘JATE 2021’: Pakistan-China SCO joint military exercise concludes in Pabbi

RAWALPINDI – A closing ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) – 2021 held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi.

This is the first-ever military exercise conducted in Pakistan under the ambit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure( RATS), said ISPR in a statement.

The exercise focused on enhancing cooperation and cohesiveness in combating International Terrorism.

Closing Ceremony of the Joint Anti-Terrorist Exercise (JATE) – 2021 held at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi. pic.twitter.com/tJZymybM50 — Malik Ali Raza (@MalikAliiRaza) October 4, 2021

Chinese and Pakistani troops participated in the exercise and shared their experiences of capacity building and innovative approaches / methods on emerging technologies being used to counter the evolving threats.

Exercise was conducted in two stages. Stage 1 of the training was conducted in respective SCO member countries from 26-31 July while stage 2 conducted in Pakistan from 21 September to 4 October 2021.

During the two weeks long training, participating troops from #China and #Pakistan extensively practiced various drills as part of the Joint Counter Terrorism Operations from planning to conduct; including Cordon & Search, Compound Clearance, Close Quarter Battle, Rappelling from Helicopter, Explosive Handling and Medical Evacuation.

Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mehmood, Commander Central Command was Chief Guest on the closing ceremony.

