India’s chances of winning the T20 World Cup have been dealt a huge blow with their premier pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah likely ruled out of the competition after suffering another injury.

The 28-year-old has suffered a stress fracture in his back according to reports from foreign media and he is set to be sidelined for multiple months as a result. Bumrah complained of back pain while training for the series opener against South Africa and was subsequently sent for assessment after missing the first T20 international against the visitors at Thiruvananthapuram.

Jasprit Bumrah has been plagued with injuries in recent times but was named to India’s World Cup squad as the spearhead of their pace attack. He recently made his return to international cricket against Australia, helping his side win the series 2-1 after getting rid of another injury.

Him being ruled out of the upcoming world cup severely diminishes India’s chances of winning its second T20 trophy as he joins another Indian stalwart, Ravindra Jadeja, on the sidelines who will miss the tournament after undergoing a knee injury he suffered during the Asia Cup.

The governing body of Indian Cricket, the BCCI, is yet to confirm or deny the reports of his injury although the board had already announced Mohammed Shami in the reserve role to deal with such a scenario.