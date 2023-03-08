Jason Roy’s heroics power Quetta Gladiators to chase 241 against Peshawar Zalmi in PSL8 thriller

RAWALPINDI – Rollicking performance by power blaster Jason Roy helped Quetta Gladiators chase massive 241 runs target against Peshawar Zalmi, for the loss of only two wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Purple Force remained on run riot with Jason Roy rewriting history after setting the highest number of runs in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) in their clash against Babar Azam-led Yellow Storm.

Martin Guptill and Jason Roy gave Quetta Gladiators perfect start as the duo stitched 15 runs in the first over and 12 runs in the next over. Guptill edged later and was caught by Wahab Riaz as the side lost its major wicket for 41 runs.

After Guptill’s departure, Jason Roy slammed half a ton on just 22 balls, and went on rampage, scoring the second fastest century of the Pakistan Super League.

Professor Muhammad Hafeez, who failed to perform in previous games, played an impressive knock of 41 runs off 18 balls, courtesy of two maximums and six boundaries.

In the first half of the game, Peshawar Zalmi registered a mammoth 240 with skipper Babar Azam scoring his maiden century in the ongoing Twenty20 league. Flamboyant hitter Babar Azam and young blood Saim Ayub remained in the limelight as Yellow Storm scored 240-2 against Quetta Gladiators, who faced a major blow as captain Sarfaraz suffered an injury and was ruled out of the game.

The duo slammed 162 runs off 81 balls to clinch the second-highest partnership in the history of the Pakistan Super League.

Saim Ayub, 20, played a knock of 74 on 34 balls. Dwaine Pretorius got in the 14th over but, skipper continued to fire salvo with his bat. Babar returned to the hut after scoring 115. Rovman Powell then finished in style, scoring 35 of 18 deliveries.