Jashan-e-Baharan organized at FJWU

Rawalpindi

Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), Urdu Department organized a lecture of Amjad Islam Amjad’s lecture on Urdu language. Addressing the participants of the lecture organized here in connection with ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ the chief guest, renowned scholar, poet, drama writer and analyst Amjad Islam Amjad talked about Urdu language, poetry and Urdu literature.

He said. “Urdu is our language and we should be proud on it. We have to learn and speak our own language. Urdu is our own tradition and we have to transfer the language to our new generation as well.” “We should stop treating technology as our enemy, “he said adding, Urdu needs to be inculcated into the youth and technology plays a very important role in it.”

He also replied to the question of the students about promotion of Urdu language saying, “We should play a role to promote our language which is our identity.”

The Vice Chancellor (VC) FJWU, Samina Amin Qadir addressing the participants said, “We should own Urdu and think into our own language” because language is our heritage.”

She further said, it would be a great honor for the students and faculty of the university to benefit from Amjad Islam Amjad’s thoughts and beautiful poetry. At the end of the program, the VC presented a souvenir to Amjad Islam Amjad.