Jashan-e-Azadi concert on Aug 18

City Reporter

Jashan-e-Azadi concert will be held on August 18 (Saturday) at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore under the sponsorship of local traders in collaboration with Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Entry to the concert would be possible only through a ticket worth Rs 100. Every single person desirous of attending the concert would have to purchase a separate ticket.

The tickets would be available at all branches of the Bank of Punjab.

Interested visitors of concert would also have to bring their original CNIC and produce it while entering the stadium.

