Japan’s state minister for foreign affairs calls on FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD : Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Kazuyuki Nakane called on his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday, the Foreign Office said.

During meeting, the two dignitaries discussed areas of cooperation including trade, investment, human resource development, and science and technology, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

The visiting minister also highlighted the new opportunities in Pakistan for trade and investment.

Minister Nakane is set to hold meetings with high-level civil and military officials during his Pakistan visit.

