Japan’s Princess postpones wedding

Tokyo

Japan’s Princess Mako is postponing her wedding to her college sweetheart until 2020 due to a lack of time to plan the nuptials, media reports say. The 26-year-old granddaughter of Emperor Akihito was scheduled to marry law firm worker Kei Komuro in November. The couple announced the delay was due to a lack of time to make “sufficient preparations”, Jiji Press reported. Their decision accounted for the imperial family’s busy plans next year, including the emperor’s abdication. “I am very sorry for causing a big trouble and extra burden to those who have sincerely helped our wedding,” AFP news agency quoted the princess as saying.—TNS