Japan’s new crypto-currency

Tokyo

Move over AKB48: Japan has a new all-girl “idol” band—the Virtual Currency Girls—on a mission to educate the public about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Each of the eight girls in the band, known in Japanese as “Kasotsuka Shojo”, plays a character representing a virtual currency such as bitcoin, ethereum or ripple.

Promotional material shows the performers wearing character masks, frilly mini-skirts and “maid” aprons complete with knee-high socks.

The Virtual Currency Girls are due to hold their debut live concert in Tokyo on Friday, according to their management company Cinderella Academy.

In keeping with the theme, payment for merchandise will be accepted only in virtual currencies.—AFP